2 more state inmates die after testing positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that two inmates at different facilities died on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
ADOC confirms 75-year-old Jimmy James was serving life without parole at Donaldson Correctional Facility for rape out of Franklin County. ADOC says James suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions. He was transferred to a local hospital on Dec. 10 after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
83-year-old Farris Burrell was serving life without parole at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed for murder out of Jefferson County. ADOC says he also suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions and was transferred to a local hospital on Dec. 6 after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Both inmates tested positive after arriving at their hospitals and remained there until their deaths on Tuesday.
ADOC says there have been 1,068 total cases of COVID-19 in the inmate population. Seventy-six remain active.
Eight inmates have tested positive as of Monday.
