Omega Psi Phi, Montgomery mayor donate to charities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Omega Iota Iota Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi gave back to those in need this holiday season.
The chapter donated $5,000, giving $1,000 each to five charities.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, who is a member of Omega Psi Phi, matched those funds. This means each group received $2,000.
Leaders accepting the donations say this goes a long way.
“Montgomery is seeing a growth in the number of homeless and hungry people in our area. Not just Montgomery, but the greater Montgomery area, and we have to have money in order to provide services to those in need,” said Executive Director of Friendship Mission Inc., Tara Davis.
“That $2,000 can help provide shelter and food and clothing for those victims, and it allows us to be able to match federal grants and to maximize the use of those funds and to provide extra services,” said Tay Knight, executive director of Family Sunshine Center.
The five charities benefited were Mercy House, Family Sunshine Center, Faithwood Rescue Mission, Brantwood Children Home and Friendship Mission House.
