Prattville City Council approves temporary ban on permits for apartment complexes

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville City Council passed an ordinance to put a temporary ban on permits and approvals for apartment complexes.
The ordinance, sponsored by Councilor Blair Gornto, says the ban will continue through April 30, unless it is terminated or extended by the City Council.
According to the ordinance, there is growing concern over Prattville’s capacity to support apartments, and the city has initiated the process to update the plan and rewrite the zoning ordinance on Feb. 4.
The first draft of the updated plan was presented to the City Council and planning commission for review last month. The process to rewrite the zoning ordinance will happen after the plan is adopted.
The City Council decided it was in the best interest of the City to temporarily ban further construction on any multi-family or apartment complexes with three or more dwelling units in order to complete the plan and rewrite the zoning ordinance.
