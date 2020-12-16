Prattville police searching for burglary, theft suspects

Thomas Christopher Smith and Larry Raymond Jordan are wanted for burglary and theft of property. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | December 16, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 9:44 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for burglary and theft of property.

Investigators have obtained warrants for 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Smith and 71-year-old Larry Raymond Jordan.

The suspects could be driving this vehicle.
Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects via a CrimeStoppers tip and Smith taking some of the stolen items to a pawn shop in Montgomery.

Police believe they could both be in the Montgomery area.

They could be driving a gray Nissan passenger car or a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information on them is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

