Prattville police searching for burglary, theft suspects

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for burglary and theft of property.
Investigators have obtained warrants for 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Smith and 71-year-old Larry Raymond Jordan.
Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects via a CrimeStoppers tip and Smith taking some of the stolen items to a pawn shop in Montgomery.
Police believe they could both be in the Montgomery area.
They could be driving a gray Nissan passenger car or a white Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information on them is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
