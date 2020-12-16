Suspect sought in armed robbery of Montgomery bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery on Zelda Road.
While MPD, as a policy, declines to specifically identify businesses, multiple police units were found outside the Regions Bank building in the 2700 block of Zelda Road.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said responding officers were notified that the unknown suspect came into the business, pulled a weapon, demanded money, then fled the scene on foot.
Coleman said there were no injuries in the robbery and that no arrests have been made.
Regions spokeswoman Jennifer Ardis Elmore sent the following statement:
“The safety of Regions’ associates and customers is our top priority. We are thankful no one was injured in today’s incident. The holidays can give rise to criminal activity, and our teams are working closely with local authorities to increase patrol around our facilities while the investigation moves forward. Regions has structures in place year-round to address criminal activity. It will not be tolerated.”
