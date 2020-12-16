A trio of very cold mornings ahead of another shower chance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Low-level moisture is still in place this evening, which is maintaining mainly to entirely cloudy skies and even a couple of sprinkles.
The clouds will at least partially break apart tonight into Thursday morning. And we will certainly be completely dry tonight. However, it’s possible Thursday starts off with a good deal of cloudiness before sunshine takes complete control by late in the morning.
Morning lows will be in the frosty to freezing category Thursday morning through Saturday morning. As it looks now, Friday morning will likely be the coldest with temps in the middle and upper 20s.
After a nice (and quite cool) end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine, we will watch clouds return for the weekend.
Details on the probability and coverage of any rain showers during the Saturday night through Monday morning period are still a bit murky at this time.
That’s because there is disagreement among the different forecast models regarding how the system will evolve.
For now, we are maintaining a low-end chance of some showers Saturday night through early Monday morning. Not everyone will see rain, it won’t rain during that entire window and heavy rain is not expected.
It’s just difficult to pinpoint the time when the best chance of rain will exist right now.
Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening now appears to be entirely dry with a healthy amount of sun a good bet. Unfortunately another cold front is poised to push through Wednesday night into Christmas Eve.
That will likely bring at least a chance of showers to the entire region, but a washout doesn’t appear likely for next Thursday.
Temperatures will be right around 60 Sunday, Monday and Tuesday after staying in the 50s through Saturday. For reference, our average high temperatures this time of year are in the upper 50s.
Following the cold front set to push through on Christmas Eve, models are in good agreement on a very cold shot of air for Christmas Day and the following weekend.
Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 30s Christmas morning and only rebound into the middle and upper 40s during the afternoon despite plenty of sun.
