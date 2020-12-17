ADPH, CDC offer COVID-19 protection tips for holiday gatherings

“While we are pleased vaccine products have been authorized for emergency use, not nearly enough vaccine will be available initially, and it will be months before the public at large can be vaccinated. It is important that everyone continue practicing the measures that are effective in preventing transmission of COVID-19 including social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene, avoiding people who are sick, avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and monitoring their own health,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris.