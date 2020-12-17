Alabama COVID-19 surge stresses state healthcare system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added another 4,695 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the week’s total so far to 17,492.
The seven-day average for new cases stands at 3,630. It topped 3,000 for the first time in early December and has remained above that mark for the majority of the month as the state’s daily case totals surpass 4,000.
Hospitals across the state continue to report a record number of inpatients. There were 2,310 patients hospitalized in Alabama with the virus, as of Wednesday. Thursday’s data isn’t yet available.
Nearly 200 patients in the Montgomery-area are being treated for COVID-19. On Thursday, Baptist Health hit another record high as the number of inpatients climbed to 150.
The Alabama Department of Public Health also confirmed another 41 deaths Thursday, bringing the weekly reported total to 121.
Montgomery reported 111 new cases Thursday and 649 for the week for a seven-day average of 125 cases per day. The county has also reported five deaths this week.
In neighboring Autauga and Elmore counties, the rates are also climbing.
Autauga reported 60 new cases for the day, 312 for the week, and an average of 46 new cases per day while Elmore reported 96 new cases for the day, 330 for the week, and an average of 42 new cases per day.
Digging into the data, Autauga County’s seven-day average per 100,000 residents is the highest in the River Region (at 84) and both it and Elmore County (at 52) have higher averages than Montgomery County (at 47).
And Autauga and Elmore have a far higher number of cases on a 14-day average per 100,000 residents than Montgomery. Autauga is at 1,205 per day, Elmore is at 1,132 per day, and Montgomery is at 712 per day.
With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the state’s healthcare workers are staring at even higher numbers of people who will need hospital-level treatment in the coming days.
Given the prevalence of comorbidities, or chronic health problems like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes across the state, those who contract the virus are at higher risk of needing hospital-level care to overcome COVID-19.
