Alabama opens COVID-19 crisis management hotline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians looking to navigate through the COVID-19 health pandemic now have access to additional resources thanks to a partnership between the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
According to ADMH, the two organizations are partnering together to assist citizens by providing a statewide information line. State officials say when people call, they can be connected to programs and services in their area.
“We are grateful for another opportunity to provide Alabama citizens with links to essential supports, during this challenging time of the pandemic,” said Dr. Ileeia Cobb, the director of ADMH’s Office of Policy and Planning.
Any individual who is experiencing stress or anxiety related to COVID-19 can call 1-888-442-1793.
The hotline was made possible by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.
