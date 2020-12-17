2 Alabama congressmen among group calling for election hearings, investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks and 18 house colleagues, including Congressman Mike Rogers of Alabama, sent a letter Thursday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding election fraud hearings.
“The letter requests the recipients do their jobs and conduct voter fraud and election theft hearings and investigations so that Congressmen and Senators will be better informed when Congress faces contests and questions about the legitimacy and validity of various federal elections held on Nov. 3,” Brooks said in a news release.
The letter states this is an urgent matter “due to federal law mandating that all objections to the receipt of various state electoral college vote submissions be made on January 6, 2021.”
President Donald Trump has maintained there was fraud, but so far no court has agreed with him.
Last week, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.
Those who signed the letter sent Thursday were: Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03), Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07), Congressman Paul Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04), Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13), Congressman Lance Gooden (TX-05), Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36), Congressman Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Congressman Ralph Norman (SC-05), Congressman Gregory Steube (FL-17), Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10), Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16), Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14), Congressman Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25).
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.