Alex City municipal complex nears completion

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on for Alexander City officials to move into the new municipal complex. It will become “home away from home” to four major departments.
In the final days of the renovation of the old Russell Corporation headquarters off Highway 280, workmen are busy smoothing out the rough edges to prepare for the great move for 200 Alex City employees.
With more than 70 employees at his command, Police Chief Jay Turner’s team is packing up now.
“They’re very excited about it. There are several things you can say about this building. It’s grand,” said Turner.
“There were a lot of people who were unhappy with the expenditures,” said Mayor Woody Baird.
Baird admitted on the very night he won the election earlier this year, he wasn’t too keen on the new municipal complex, but not anymore for the most part.
“I am really fond of the atrium because I think it’s very, very attractive to the people who first come into the building,” said Baird.
The initial price tag for the purchase and renovation was $9 million. It’s now around $13 million and two-and-a-half months beyond the original move in date which was early October. COVID-19 is the blame for that.
“We had some grant money if would call it.. that came in that helped cushion that over expenditure,” said Baird.
Assuming all goes well with the punch list at the end of December, the Alex City Police Department will be the first department to move in in mid-January.
With just weeks to go, Alex City begins the new year in a new building, reviving a major part of its history with new life.
The late Mayor Jim Nabors spearheaded the project.
Baird says the city has addressed the concerns about residents still being able to pay their utility bills downtown instead of having to drive to the new complex.
