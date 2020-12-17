Alexander City Schools employees getting bonuses

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) -Alexander City Schools employees will get a little extra this holiday season.
On Thursday, the board of education approved the superintendent’s recommendation for a one-time lump sum payment of $500 to all active full-time employees for the second semester of this school year.
Alex City Schools officials said the bonuses are to show their appreciation for the increased responsibilities staff members have taken on as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We cannot thank our staff enough for all their continued hard work and dedication in overcoming the challenges of this school year so that our students could benefit from both face-to-face and virtual learning,” Alex City Schools said on Facebook. “We are very blessed to have such a wonderful family of educators at ACS!”
The Board of Education said the payments will be made before Christmas.
