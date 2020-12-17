Butler County schools temporarily going virtual after winter break

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in the Butler County school system will not return to in-school learning immediately following the winter holiday break.
All students will complete assignments remotely from Jan 5-15. Students who have chosen in-school instruction will return to school campuses on Jan. 19.
All employees will report to work as regularly scheduled on Jan. 4.
Superintendent Joseph Eiland says this decision follows statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health that state Butler County is currently categorized as a high-risk area for COVID-19 cases and has experienced a significant increase in the number of positive cases within recent weeks.
Eiland says school personnel will communicate with students and parents/guardians to ensure that they have electronic devices and access to their required work assignments.
Meals will be provided for students during the remote learning period. Additional information on pickup dates and locations will be forthcoming from the school system.
Parents and guardians are urged to maintain contact with their child’s teachers and frequently monitor their work assignments for completion.
Updates can be found on the school system website and Facebook page.
