City of Selma terminates treasurer again

“I think it is because she has got the principal and the backbone to stand up to vested interest in the city of Selma. She’s, she’s really, you know, been very honorable and, some folks don’t like that. I think Mayor Perkins is just misguided because I do think he’s a good guy. He’s just misguided. And anyway, so she’s standing up for a good name, reputation, integrity as well, she should as well as for the taxpayers of the city of Selma. It’s not just her alone. She’s standing up for the interests of people who can easily be taken advantage of,” said Julian McPhillips, Wade’s attorney.