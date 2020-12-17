City of Selma terminates treasurer again

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma has terminated its treasurer again.
According to Ronita Wade, mayor James Perkins told her during a staff meeting that he was unhappy with her existing lawsuit against the city and former mayor Darrio Melton.
Melton placed Wade on leave back in 2017- reportedly over budgetary matters.
She was later re-instated by the city council; only to be fired again by Melton.
She was again re-instated by the council.
Wade’s attorney says her first amendment right to freedom of access to the courts has been violated.
“I think it is because she has got the principal and the backbone to stand up to vested interest in the city of Selma. She’s, she’s really, you know, been very honorable and, some folks don’t like that. I think Mayor Perkins is just misguided because I do think he’s a good guy. He’s just misguided. And anyway, so she’s standing up for a good name, reputation, integrity as well, she should as well as for the taxpayers of the city of Selma. It’s not just her alone. She’s standing up for the interests of people who can easily be taken advantage of,” said Julian McPhillips, Wade’s attorney.
WSFA asked Perkins about Wade. He had no comment.
