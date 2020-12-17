Conviction upheld in 2014 murder outside Selma package store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man sentenced to prison for a 2014 Selma murder will continue serving his sentence after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his capital murder conviction.
On Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed the appeals court’s decision in the case of Maurice Devionne Pope.
Pope, 27, was convicted in Dallas County Circuit Court on Feb. 5 for the murder of Orlando Robinson.
Evidence at trial showed that on the night of Jan. 11, 2014, he and co-defendant Rodney Walters went to the Cheers package store in Selma looking for someone to rob.
Prosecutors said the two men followed Robinson from the store to a car in the parking lot where they demanded money and then shot him in the back.
After being confronted with surveillance video, Pope admitted to killing Robinson. He was subsequently found guilty of capital murder by a Dallas County jury.
Despite a confession and the jury’s verdict, Pope sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed Pope’s conviction on Dec. 11.
Pope will continue serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
