CrimeStoppers offering $1K reward for information in Valley homicide

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the homicide of a Valley man.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, police were called to King Rd. near Fob James Dr. at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to Valley investigators, Patton was last seen walking away from Jet Pep on Fob James Drive at approximately 3:30 a.m. on November 29.
Valley Police released a photo of the victim hoping it will lead to more information involving his death.
If you were in the area of Jet Pep on Fob James Drive or remember seeing Matthew Patton during this time, call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.