Details released in Enterprise school bus accident

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - More details have been released about the accident Wednesday evening accident that left a school bus overturned.
According to Alabama State Troopers, the school bus overturned when it swerved to avoid another accident.
Around 4:00 PM Wednesday on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise, a 2016 Subaru coupe was stopped in the left passing lane when a Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended the Subaru. The school bus swerved to prevent striking Chevrolet, overcorrected, and overturned.
Trooper Kendra McKinney with ALEA says it is unknown how many students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but three were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
