Food for Thought 12/17
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

HIGH SCORES:

Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.): 99

110 Grocery & BBQ (15668 Vaughn Rd.): 99

Vintage Café (416 Cloverdale Rd.): 99

AFS Canteen (3013 Hayneville Rd.): 100

DQ Grill & Chill (3160 Taylor Rd.): 100

Pine Bar (501 Cloverdale Rd.): 100

LOW SCORES:

Narrow Lane Pace Car (2000 E. South Blvd.): 87

Priority items: mold in frozen drink machine nozzles; flies throughout establishment

El Chido Meat Market (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 89

Priority item: mold in ice machine

Irish Bred Pub (78 Dexter Ave.): 91

Priority items: fish/chicken at improper temperature in cooler; rodent droppings in dry storage area

