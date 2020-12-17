Food for Thought 12/17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES:
Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
110 Grocery & BBQ (15668 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Vintage Café (416 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
AFS Canteen (3013 Hayneville Rd.): 100
DQ Grill & Chill (3160 Taylor Rd.): 100
Pine Bar (501 Cloverdale Rd.): 100
LOW SCORES:
Narrow Lane Pace Car (2000 E. South Blvd.): 87
Priority items: mold in frozen drink machine nozzles; flies throughout establishment
El Chido Meat Market (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 89
Priority item: mold in ice machine
Irish Bred Pub (78 Dexter Ave.): 91
Priority items: fish/chicken at improper temperature in cooler; rodent droppings in dry storage area
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.