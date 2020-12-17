HBCU Pigskin Showdown to be played in Selma in 2021

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a new college football postseason game for HBCU players on the way to Selma in 2021.
It’s the HBCU Pigskin Showdown and it will give draft eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to workout and play in an all-star game setting in front of professional scouts.
Chris Williams and Bryant Grove, two former professional coaches, are co-founders of the game.
They held a press conference in Selma on Thursday announcing their ideas for the game.
“We are here to build an annual event. This is not a one and done. We are here to build an annual event that would be very much like the Senior Bowl down in Mobile,” said Williams.
The event organizers are aiming for the first game to be played in April 2021 before the NFL draft.
The game would be played every December after that.
“We are going to build, just like we build football teams, just like we build athletes, we are going to build a national, annual event that happens in Selma, Alabama, and it is going to be awesome,” said Williams.
It’s all about creating an opportunity for HBCU athletes.
“Most athletes, they want to go to the NFL. They are student athletes, yes, but they want to go to the NFL. If they are playing in situations where they are looking, and they are looking at the numbers, do they really have a good idea or good opportunity to make it to the NFL when they see in 2020 they only had one HBCU athlete selected in the draft? So, we want to create a bridge,” said Grove.
Selma native Lachavious Simmons was the only HBCU player selected in the 2020 NFL draft.
