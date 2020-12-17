Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, dies

Boba Fett had just a few minutes of screen time, though important ones, between the two movies, and speaks just four lines of dialogue that were performed by another actor. But Boba Fett quickly became a cult favorite and eventually would emerge as one of the most beloved figures in the “Star Wars” galaxy, inspiring characters and plotlines in other “Star Wars” properties, most notably “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, where Boba Fett has recently reemerged.