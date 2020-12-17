Judson College to close unless they raise 500K by the end of the year

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - Judson College, the only all women’s college in the state, has announced that they will be forced to close unless they can raise $500,000 in donations by December 31 and secure commitments of an additional $1 million in donations between January 1 and May 31, 2021.
In a letter to alumni, the school’s president said continued low enrollment over the past two decades has strained the college’s resources.
If the college does not reach it’s goal, it will not be able to begin the spring semester and all students will be informed of transfer options to complete their degrees.
According to it’s website, Judson was first chartered in 1841.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.