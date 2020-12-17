Leaders want COVID-19 safeguard enforcement in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma city leaders are getting more serious about people staying safe and following the state mask order.
Officials say they’re ready to enforce aggressive measures. That includes citations for those not following the order. This issue is still being discussed with the city attorney.
Officials are also asking people to report businesses not following mandates.
Leaders stressed the importance of individual responsibility to help others.
“It would be irresponsible of our mayor if he didn’t do anything, if he just let people do what they wanted to do because it’s not just affecting us. Our choices are not just affecting us. It’s affecting our neighbors. It’s affecting our families,” said state Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier.
“We need to hold each other accountable so if we’re out and about and we see each other not wearing our mask we need to encourage each other to wear our mask and to socially distance,” said Dr. Tiffani Maycock of UAB Selma Family Medicine.
Selma currently has a curfew in place every night from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.
