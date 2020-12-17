$2M in state coronavirus relief funds approved to help soldiers with PTSD

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With time running out for the state to spend or return the remaining money in the Alabama Coronavirus Relief Fund, Gov. Kay Ivey is working to get the funds into the hands of those who need it most.
Thursday, Ivey’s office confirmed she’s awarded a nearly $2 million grant to help soldiers who have suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds, totaling $1,903,790, will go to help Priority Soldier’s COVID-19 PTSD relief program.
The program, led by licensed psychologists and counselors who specialize in treating veterans with combat-related PTSD, is a four-week virtual group therapy session.
It’s designed to allow veterans to meet virtually three times a week for 60-minute sessions in groups of three to five veterans. It gives those veterans immediate relief from the isolation, anxiety and stress of the pandemic.
“Veterans enrolled in the Priority Soldier program have stated that the stress of PTSD and COVID-19 is eased by talking to people who understand their military experience and how it affects the way they cope in these difficult times,” said Priority Soldier’s CEO, LTC Ken Phillips. “The program is tailored to meet the needs of the specific vets in each group, allowing positive change in areas as diverse as marital communications, depression, anxiety and insomnia.”
The program serves 11 counties including: Montgomery, Madison, Dallas, Tuscaloosa, Coffee, Macon, Calhoun, Talladega, Lauderdale, Lowndes and Walker.
The governor’s office said there are currently 60 veterans enrolled in the program with the numbers increasing.
“Our veterans, who have sacrificed so much defending our freedom, are due our gratitude and complete and total support,” Ivey said. “Alabama will never leave a man or woman behind, especially those who have worn the uniform and continue to struggle to treat their PTSD during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
