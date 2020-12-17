Montgomery County remains ‘very high risk’ on COVID-19 risk indicator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County remains “very high risk” on Alabama’s COVID-19 risk indicator.
In the updated dashboard from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Elmore and Lowndes counties moved down to “high” after being listed as “very high” the week before. Macon and Bullock counties moved up to “high” after being listed as “moderate”
Autauga County was already listed very high the week prior.
The most recent dashboard, released Thursday, contains data reported through Dec. 12. According to ADPH, the data are lagged to allow for completeness in reporting. The dashboard will be updated again on Dec. 24.
ADPH says people living in red, orange or yellow should follow guidelines to help move their area toward the low risk phase. People living in green should follow guidelines for low risk to stay in the low risk phase.
Whether the COVID-19 case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s risk level. Below is a description of each risk level:
- If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).
- If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will begin in the high risk (orange) category.
- If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will begin in the moderate (yellow) category.
- If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will begin in the low risk (green) category.
As of Thursday, 4,254 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama.
Hospitals across Alabama continue to report a record number of inpatients. There were 2,310 patients were hospitalized in Alabama with the virus as of Wednesday.
Nearly 200 patients in the Montgomery-area are being treated for COVID-19. Baptist Health hit another record high as the number of inpatients climbed to 150 on Thursday.
