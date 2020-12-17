Montgomery featured in list of best places to go in 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery has been recognized by one publication as a travel destination for the upcoming year. Author Kim Johnson included Alabama’s capital city in Frommer’s Best Places to Go in 2021 list, recognizing The National Memorial for Peace and Justice as a reason.
Johnson’s review said the memorial has a somber feeling to it and added:
“What I love about the memorial is that it actually counts all of these lives—mostly Black lives—lost between 1877 and 1950. It’s a place that has a very somber feeling, where people can bear witness to what has actually happened in our country and feel the connection to these generational cycles of trauma that we often don’t recognize come from a long lineage of issues around race and the policing of Black bodies.”
She wrote that she thinks about the victims’ families, saying “They have these memorial pieces for every individual hanging from the ceiling. That could have been somebody’s parent.”
The memorial first opened to the public in April 2018. According to the Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI, the memorial is the nation’s first dedicated to the “legacy of enslaved Black people, people terrorized by lynching, African Americans humiliated by racial segregation and Jim Crow and people of color burdened with contemporary presumptions of guilt and police violence.”
Frommer’s says that this year’s travel guide is different than previous years. Instead of adding a list for dream vacations, it is a “collection of essential destinations for understanding American and creating a more perfect union.”
Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Communications Officer Meg Lewis says the listing is a big opportunity for the city.
“This certainly identifies Montgomery among travelers who have pent up demand, who had been planning where to go when they feel like it’s safe to travel again, as a place to travel for a purpose. And that is definitely what the all indications are. People are going to be very interested in that type of travel, and so Montgomery being listed there is a really great opportunity for us,” said Lewis.
Johnson’s novel, “This Is My America,” was released this year.
