Nick Saban on retirement: ‘I want to continue to do it as long as I can’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the SEC coaches press conference Thursday afternoon, Nick Saban was asked when he might retire. The Alabama head coach turned 69 in October and is the same age when legendary Tide coach Paul “Bear” Bryant retired.
“Obviously, I love doing what I’m doing and I want to continue to do it as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program, so that’s really the only plan I have for the future. You know we have a lot of good players here and we try to create a lot of value for our program for our players here so they have a better opportunity to be successful in the future and that’s very self gratifying so, but if I thought that my presence here wasn’t a positive for the University of Alabama, the program, or the players, then I would decide not to do it anymore,” said Saban.
No. 1 Alabama plays No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
