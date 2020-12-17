Prattville burglary, theft suspects in custody

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects who were wanted by the Prattville Police Department are now in custody.
Thomas Christopher Smith, 37, was taken into custody on Thursday by the Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Larry Raymond Jordan, 71, was taken into custody by the Prattville Police Department.
Both have been charged with burglary and theft of property and are facing multiple charges from other law enforcement jurisdictions.
The burglary was at McQueen Smith Storage in Prattville.
