Sunny 2-day stretch before another shot of rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We just couldn’t get rid of the clouds today in many spots. It was a cold, gray day with everyone staying well down in the 40s.
It will get colder tonight courtesy of dry air, high pressure overhead, clear skies, and calm wind creating the perfect recipe for very cold temperatures. Look for lows in the middle to upper 20s.
Plan on dealing with frost on the car as you head out the door Friday morning! In fact, you’ll likely have frost again for Saturday morning if you’re an early riser.
After a sunny Friday and Saturday, clouds build for the second half of the weekend as another weak system slides across the Deep South.
A chance of showers exists Saturday night through late Sunday night, with the best chance coming during the day Sunday. Exact details are still a bit muddled on when the highest shower chances will be.
What we can say is not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, it won’t rain during that entire window and heavy rain is not expected. It’s just difficult to pinpoint the time when the best chance of rain will exist, so if you have outdoor plans make sure you keep your First Alert weather app handy!
Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening now appears to be entirely dry with a good deal of sunshine. Then we’ve got yet another cold front set to push through Wednesday night into early Christmas Eve.
That will likely bring a chance of showers to the entire region, but the latest models suggest we dry out by the afternoon on Christmas Eve Thursday!
Following that cold front, models are in great agreement on a very cold shot of air for Christmas Day.
Temperatures will likely fall into the 20s Christmas morning and only rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon despite plenty of sun. It’ll stay very cold into Christmas weekend as well with dry conditions.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.