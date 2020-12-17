Suspect in multiple Montgomery burglaries arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was wanted for multiple counts of burglary and theft, CrimeStoppers announced.
Investigators say that an anoynmous tip led them to the location of Jontavious Quinvell Powell. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident.
According to investigators, he was listed as a suspect in multiple business burglaries that happened along Troy Highway.
Powell has been charged with two counts of third degree Burglary, two counts of second degree theft of property and one count of first degree theft of property.
He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.
