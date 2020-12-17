Thursday starts cloudy, turns sunny

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the morning across all Alabama... while the moisture from yesterday has faded and showers are long gone, we are still dealing with an overcast sky to kick our Thursday. While it may seem like those clouds would act like a blanket for out atmosphere, it’s still a bit cold with temperature barely above freezing for most towns. Thankfully, sunshine will return soon!
Out towards our west, this thick cloud cover has already started to erode, but it will take some time for that to happen closer to home. Expect an overcast and cool day to turn a bit sunnier has the afternoon progresses, but highs won’t be that warm... most towns will struggle with temperatures that only top out in the mid/upper 40s (but we few spots in southern portions of the state could see near either side of 50°). These numbers are well below average for mid-December: average highs normally climb into the upper 50s!
Under a clear sky, Friday looks to be the chilliest on our 7 day forecast; drier air will really help with the cooling process, so expect to wake up to mid and upper 20s tomorrow morning!
After a nice (and quite cool) end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine, we will watch clouds return for the weekend.
Details on the probability and coverage of any rain showers during the Saturday night through Monday morning period are still a bit murky at this time, and the reason is because there is disagreement among the different forecast models regarding how our next weather maker will evolve. For now, we are maintaining a low-end chance of some showers starting late Saturday afternoon/evening and being on and off in nature through early Monday morning.
Not everyone will see rain, it won’t rain during that entire window and heavy rain is not expected. It’s just difficult to pinpoint the time when the best chance of rain will exist right now, so if you have outdoor plans make sure you keep your First Alert weather app handy!
Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening now appears to be entirely dry with a healthy amount of sun a good bet ahead of another cold front is poised to push through Wednesday night into Christmas Eve... that will likely bring at least a chance of showers to the entire region, but a washout doesn’t appear likely for next Thursday.
Following the cold front set to push through on Christmas Eve, models are in good agreement on a very cold shot of air for Christmas Day and the following weekend.
Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 30s Christmas morning and only rebound into the middle and upper 40s during the afternoon despite plenty of sun.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.