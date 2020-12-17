Thursday starts cloudy, turns sunny

Out towards our west, this thick cloud cover has already started to erode, but it will take some time for that to happen closer to home. Expect an overcast and cool day to turn a bit sunnier has the afternoon progresses, but highs won’t be that warm... most towns will struggle with temperatures that only top out in the mid/upper 40s (but we few spots in southern portions of the state could see near either side of 50°). These numbers are well below average for mid-December: average highs normally climb into the upper 50s!