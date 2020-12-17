Troopers: 2 dead after vehicle flees 1 wreck, causes second on Cobbs Ford Road

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say their investigation into a wreck in Elmore County has determined a vehicle fleeing one crash was quickly involved in a second that turned fatal.
The crash happened on Cobbs Ford Road, about one-tenth of a mile west of Millbrook, near Exit 179 of Interstate 65.
Two people were killed and four others were injured as a result, according to ALEA State Trooper Joel J. Hart. Those killed included Ethel W. Harris, 73, of Selma, and Rashard T. Adkins, 36, of Jones (Autauga County).
Trooper Hart said Harris and Adkins were passengers in a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT when the vehicle collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 around 8:40 a.m. Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt and both were pronounced dead on the scene.
Among those injured were the driver of the Dodge, identified as Raymond Hawthorne Jr., 37, of Pike Road, as well as the driver of the Lincoln, Mary Adkins, 71, of Jones, and two other unnamed passengers in her vehicle. All four were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Hart said the preliminary investigation shows the Lincoln was fleeing the scene of a crash that happened at the intersection of Cobbs Ford Road and U.S. Highway 82 when the second crash happened.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating and other other details were available for release.
