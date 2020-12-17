Troy City Schools moving to in-person only classes in January

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy City Schools is moving to in-person only classes in January, Superintendent Cynthia G. Thomas announced Thursday.
According to Thomas, all K-8 students will return to in-person classes on Jan. 19. Thomas says the move will ensure all students receive a quality education during the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
“I know that we have encountered some challenges along the way, but with thorough planning, our schools have remained open, and our students continue to have access to a quality education,” Thomas said in the release.
Thomas said throughout the pandemic, the school system has enforced all safety measures established for COVID-19. Thomas believes returning to in-person classes is vital for the students’ academic, mental, emotional and physical well-being.
“I am elated about being able to provide all K-8 students with traditional instruction in our school buildings in an effort to help promote a sense of normalcy,” Thomas said.
Thomas added parents with concerns or questions about their students reporting to school should contact their child’s principal.
