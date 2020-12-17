Woman fatally shot Thursday in Montgomery

December 17, 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened an investigation after a woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon.

Details on the investigation are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 3 p.m. where they found the woman’s body.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A motive was not immediately clear and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

