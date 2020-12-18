Alabama to receive about 20,000 fewer vaccine doses than planned next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has been advised of a reduction in the second planned allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for next week. The total allocation for Alabama for next week has been reduced to 29,250.
Health officials said the original planned allocation for next week was 48,750 doses.
As of Friday, ADPH says the total number of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines administered across the state is 4,489.
“This decrease will not affect persons who are receiving the Pfizer product for their first dose, as their second doses have been already allocated,” ADPH said in a statement.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend Emergency Use Authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. A formal vote by the FDA on issuing an EUA for the vaccine in expected by Friday, health officials said.
If the Moderna vaccine is given an EUA, ADPH says it expects some hospitals in Alabama to begin receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week.
According to ADPH, the expected total allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine planned for Alabama is 83,400 doses.
Health officials are urging everyone to use caution this holiday season by postponing travel and avoiding gatherings.
Other measures everyone should continue taking to reduce transmission of COVID-19 are:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds
· Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
· Avoid people who are sick
· Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
· Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
· Cover coughs and sneezes
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
· Monitor your health
