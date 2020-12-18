Alabama schools self-report 3,352 COVID-19 cases this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, Alabama schools self-reported 3,352 new COVID-19 cases statewide, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama State Department of Education.
This is a slight increase from last week’s report of 3,255 cases.
The state asks schools to submit the number of new COVID-19 cases they are aware of among students and employees each week. A new list is then released to the public on Fridays.
These are the case totals self-reported by school districts in central Alabama this week:
- Alexander City: 14
- Andalusia City: 0
- Auburn City: 31
- Autauga County: 67
- Barbour County: Less than 5
- Chilton County: 20
- Covington County: 23
- Crenshaw County: 13
- Dallas County: Less than 5
- Elmore County: 65
- Lowndes County: Less than 5
- Macon County: Less than 5
- Montgomery County: 25
- Perry County: 0
- Pike County: 5
- Pike Road City: 14
- Selma City: Less than 5
- Tallapoosa County: 16
- Tallassee City: 10
- Troy City: 5
The dashboard is based on provisional data that is self-reported by local education agencies. The numbers are not verified by state health agencies.
