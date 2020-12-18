Alabama schools self-report 3,352 COVID-19 cases this week

By WSFA Staff | December 18, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 5:05 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, Alabama schools self-reported 3,352 new COVID-19 cases statewide, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama State Department of Education.

This is a slight increase from last week’s report of 3,255 cases.

The state asks schools to submit the number of new COVID-19 cases they are aware of among students and employees each week. A new list is then released to the public on Fridays.

[ALABAMA’S K-12 COVID-19 SCHOOL DASHBOARD]

These are the case totals self-reported by school districts in central Alabama this week:

  • Alexander City: 14
  • Andalusia City: 0
  • Auburn City: 31
  • Autauga County: 67
  • Barbour County: Less than 5
  • Chilton County: 20
  • Covington County: 23
  • Crenshaw County: 13
  • Dallas County: Less than 5
  • Elmore County: 65
  • Lowndes County: Less than 5
  • Macon County: Less than 5
  • Montgomery County: 25
  • Perry County: 0
  • Pike County: 5
  • Pike Road City: 14
  • Selma City: Less than 5
  • Tallapoosa County: 16
  • Tallassee City: 10
  • Troy City: 5

The dashboard is based on provisional data that is self-reported by local education agencies. The numbers are not verified by state health agencies.

