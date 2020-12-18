Alabama’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new record highs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama blew past previous records for both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Friday as the pandemic continues to escalate.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 5,348 new COVID-19 cases for the day, and even taking into account 382 cases that were from laboratory backlogs, 4,966 remaining confirmed cases mark a new high for the state.
For the week, the state has reported 22,840 new cases and is set to outpace last week’s total. The seven-day average for new cases climbed to 3,844.
Friday also marked the third straight day of record-breaking inpatient numbers. Hospitals across the state are treating 2,447 for the coronavirus. Alabama’s stressed hospitals are now at an unsustainable seven-day average of 2,332.
Nearly 200 patients are being treated in Montgomery-area hospitals. Baptist Health’s three facilities are treating 137 total patients, Jackson Hospital has 53 inpatients with the virus.
UAB in Birmingham continues to function outside it’s normal capacity, treating 174 inpatients with the virus, just under a new record set the day before.
A total of 27 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the weekly total to 148.
