Arrest made after fatal Friday morning shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Friday morning, Montgomery police have confirmed.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Liberty Square Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Davonta Coley, 20, with a fatal gunshot wound.
Police have since charged Antoine McDaniel Jr., 18, of Montgomery, with murder. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. This is Montgomery’s 62nd homicide investigation of 2020.
