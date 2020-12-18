Chilly in the 20s this morning!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! We are officially only one week out from Christmas Day and a few shorts days away from the start of Winter, and boy does it feel like it! Cold temperatures are expected for everyone as we get ready to head into the last day of the workweek... right now, most of you are waking up to mid and upper 20s, with only a few spots hanging below freezing in the lower 30s.