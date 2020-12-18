Chilly in the 20s this morning!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! We are officially only one week out from Christmas Day and a few shorts days away from the start of Winter, and boy does it feel like it! Cold temperatures are expected for everyone as we get ready to head into the last day of the workweek... right now, most of you are waking up to mid and upper 20s, with only a few spots hanging below freezing in the lower 30s.
Plan on dealing with frost on the car as you head out the door Friday morning! In fact, you’ll likely have frost again for Saturday morning if you’re an early riser...
Dry air returns, which means tons of sunshine from start to finish Friday... high pressure will move over us, keeping our weather pattern quiet through much of Friday night and Saturday, too.
After a sunny Friday and Saturday, clouds build for the second half of the weekend as another weak system slides across the Deep South. This won’t make the remaining half of the weekend a washout, but on and off showers will pick up in coverage starting as early as Saturday night, with the best chance of rain coming during the day Sunday.
Exact details are still a bit muddled on when the highest shower chances will be, so if you are planning on being out and about make sure you keep your First Alert weather app close by.
What we can say is not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, it won’t rain during that entire window and heavy rain is not expected.
Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening now appears to be entirely dry with a good deal of sunshine.
Then we’ve got yet another cold front set to push through Wednesday night into early Christmas Eve...
That will likely bring a chance of showers to the entire region, but the latest models suggest we dry out by the afternoon on Christmas Eve Thursday! Following that cold front, models are in great agreement on a very cold shot of air for Christmas Day. Temperatures will likely fall into the 20s Christmas morning and only rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon despite plenty of sun. It’ll stay very cold into Christmas weekend as well with dry conditions.
