Coastal Carolina, Louisiana named co-champions after Sun Belt championship canceled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Sun Belt Conference championship football game has been canceled due to COVID-19, Sun Belt officials announced Thursday.
According to the conference, Saturday’s game has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be able to play after possible exposure.
“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”
Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Lafayette will be honored as co-champions, the conference added.
The Troy Trojans were set to play their football season finale against the University of Louisiana Monroe but that game was also canceled due to COVID.
