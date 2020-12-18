Guest Editorial: A Christmas Carol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I’m Rick Goldstein, artistic director at Alabama Shakespeare Festival.
This holiday season may feel more than a little strange, but the human spirit is resilient. We’ve all had to find new ways to do a lot of things. But when it comes to sharing our hearts and connecting with each other, it’s taken a bit more effort on our own parts.
Over the past year, many of us have turned to beloved stories and favorite Tales for comfort. Although the pandemic forced the closure of our theaters, it inspired us to develop new creative programs and events that continue to unite audiences with storytelling in the age of social distancing. A Christmas Carol is one of those tales that is a source of great comfort and a reminder that transformation is possible when one’s heart is open.
We’re delighted that we can make our own transformation and deliver this wonderful story full of cheer and goodwill right to your home.
We at ASF wish you a safe and joyous holiday season.
