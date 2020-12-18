Illegal winery busted at Alabama town’s sewage plant

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff’s office says it’s busted an illegal winery that was operating at a city’s sewage plant.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it got an anonymous tip about an alcohol operation at a municipal building in the town of Rainsville on Thursday.
Investigators then uncovered what’s described as a large illegal winery inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Photos released by investigators show glass containers, buckets, a fermenting rack and other equipment often used by people who make wine at home.
The agency says officers seized a lot of illegal alcohol, and arrests are expected.
The town of about 5,100 people is 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)