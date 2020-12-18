Lee High School girls basketball coach Rodney Scott dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is mourning the loss of one of its basketball coaches.
MPS confirmed the sudden death of Robert E. Lee High School girls basketball coach Rodney Scott.
“Coach Scott will be greatly missed. His commitment to his team and school was felt throughout our school district. Our hearts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” shared MPS District Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Fenderson.
MPS says counseling and support services are being provided to students and staff.
Rodney Scott was the father of Roderic “Rod” Deshaun Scott, a basketball standout for Lee who was killed in a car accident in 2016. Rodney Scott worked with legislators on the Roderic Deshaun Scott Seat Belt Safety Act, which requires all passengers in a vehicle, including the backseat, to wear a seat belt.
