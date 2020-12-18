Montgomery Sanitation Department shares holiday message, asks for patience

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery’s sanitation department shared a video to social media Friday asking for patience and wishing residents a happy holiday.
In the video, shared on the City of Montgomery’s Facebook page, members of the department offered a holiday message and explained the reasons for recent delays in service.
According to the city’s post, the department has been working overtime to meet the needs of residents. The city says the COVID-19 pandemic and recent storms have caused delays in service and asked that residents remain patient.
“Residents staying home and eating in due to #COVID19 and an unusual/intense rash of near-simultaneous storms means that our crews are collecting an unprecedented volume of debris,” the post stated.
The city says it is thankful to the members of the department for all their work.
“They have sacrificed weekends, holidays, family time and hobbies to workday-in and day-out on the frontlines of the pandemic keeping Montgomery clean, healthy and safe,” the post stated.
