MPS to start accepting magnet school applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will soon be accepting magnet school applications for the 2021-22 school year.
MPS officials say they will start accepting applications on Jan. 5. The application period will end on Jan. 29 at noon.
Official transcripts will be due on Feb. 12.
Parents with children currently enrolled in the program will not have to submit an application to the feeder school or magnet school the student is currently enrolled in. Parents would only need to apply if they wish to change magnets.
