Multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 at the River Bridge

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the roadway near U.S. 231 at the River Bridge, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT reports the crash is southbound as you are heading into Wetumpka near Redland Road.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there are no injuries involved. The right-hand lane has reopened as emergency officials continue to work on the crash.
Motorists traveling in the area should take caution, ALEA says the bridge is extremely icy.
