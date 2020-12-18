Icy roadways cause issues across River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Icy road conditions caused issues for many River Region drivers Friday morning.
Several crashes were reported on or near bridges including the Alabama River Bridge, FitzPatrick bridge in Tallassee and the River Bridge leading into Wetumpka.
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued a warning to drivers about the icy conditions. Sand trucks were also deployed to bridges across Montgomery to help drivers.
Ahead of the continuance of cold weather in our area, the city of Wetumpka has announced the possibility of several road closures:
- Green Street
- Hill Street
- Ready Street
- Love Lane
- East South Boundary Street
Drivers are encouraged to slow down during cold roadway conditions, take caution and if possible when bridges are reportedly icy to seek an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.