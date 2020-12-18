Police ID woman shot, killed Thursday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirmed the name of a woman who was found shot to death Thursday afternoon as 23-year-old Stephanie Hale.
Hale’s body was found around 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, and MPD says no arrests have been made at this point.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-283.
Hale is Montgomery’s 61st homicide victim of 2020.
