Suspect in Montgomery bank robbery, officer-involved shooting arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is facing charges after a bank robbery and officer-involved shooting Monday in Montgomery.
The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed John Adam Vinson Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Court records also indicate Vinson is facing a robbery charge for allegedly robbing the Regions on Eastdale Circle at gunpoint Monday morning. According to the affidavit, he took $500.
Authorities say the suspect robbed the bank and then came into contact with a Montgomery police officer at the nearby MAPCO gas station around 10 a.m. Monday.
MPD said the suspect fired at the officer, and the officer returned fire. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at UAB Hospital. The officer wasn’t injured.
Vinson was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility Thursday.
MPD confirmed Vinson was also charged with robbery in connection with an incident in the 1300 block of North Ripley Street on Dec. 11.
