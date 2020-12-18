Third person dies after crash on Cobbs Ford Road

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A third person has died following a crash Thursday morning in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Mary Adkins, 71, of Jones (Autauga County) died Friday after the vehicle she was driving appears to have fled the scene of one crash before quickly causing another. That’s according to a preliminary investigation by ALEA.
In addition to Adkins, two passengers in her vehicle also died when the 2006 Lincoln Mark LT she was driving struck a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 on Cobbs Ford Road near Millbrook and Exit 179 to Interstate 65.
Those victims were identified Thursday as Ethel W. Harris, 73, of Selma, and Rashard T. Adkins, 36, of Jones.
Three others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Those include the driver of the truck, Raymond Hawthorne Jr., 37, of Pike Road, and two other passengers in the Lincoln who have not been identified.
ALEA Trooper Joel Hart said the preliminary investigation shows the Lincoln was fleeing the scene of a crash that happened at the intersection of Cobbs Ford Road and U.S. Highway 82 when the second crash happened.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating.
