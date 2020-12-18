Tons of sun through Saturday, but 2 systems loom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! We are officially one week from Christmas and just a few days away from the official start of winter. It certainly felt and looked like it this morning with plenty of frost all across the state.
After highs around 54 under sunny skies this afternoon, temps will quickly drop this evening similar to what happened Thursday evening. High pressure will remain overhead tonight, which will allow temps to once again fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
Sunshine should dominate through the early afternoon hours Saturday before we start to see at least some cloud cover filter in ahead of our next storm system.
Highs will head for the upper 50s for most with winds around 10 mph.
Showers are possible as early as 8-10 p.m. Saturday evening, but the best chance of rain will be after midnight through Sunday morning. That’s based on the latest round of model data coming in this afternoon.
It’s possible that some rain may fall Sunday afternoon and evening as well depending on exactly how our system evolves. However, the best chance of any afternoon and evening showers would be in areas east of I-65 for the most part.
We wouldn’t cancel any plans Sunday at this point, but it will be a day where having the ability to check radar a time or two may be handy with the uncertainty in scattered rain chances after 12 p.m..
Monday afternoon through sunset Wednesday is still looking dry, mostly sunny and mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Then we’ve got yet another cold front set to push through Wednesday night into Christmas Eve morning.
That will likely bring a round of rain to the entire region. Thunder may be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. While we can’t rule out a chance of rain lingering into the afternoon hours on Christmas Eve, the more likely solution is for things to dry out after lunchtime.
Following that cold front, models remain in good agreement on a very cold shot of air -- perhaps making a run at the coldest air this season!
We will see temps fall into the 40s during the day on Christmas Eve before bottoming out in the 20s by Christmas morning. It is still looking like one of the colder Christmases we’ve seen.
Highs will likely stay at or below 45 degrees despite plenty of sunshine.
